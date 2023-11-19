Family staying at Duchesne County cabin treated for CO poisoning

ALTAMONT, Utah, Nov. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A family staying at a cabin in Duchesne County was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning early Saturday.

Deputies responded about 2:30 a.m. to a cabin at the Six Lakes Resort, where a family staying in a cabin reported feeling sick, the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Altamont fire crews responded, and all occupants of the cabin were transported to Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt for treatment.

A carbon monoxide detector “found the cabin was full with carbon [monoxide] causing the occupants to become sick,” the release says.

“Duchense County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to have a carbon [monoxide] detector in their home.”