Sheriff: Duchesne County man calls 911, confesses to killing wife

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Duchesne County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who allegedly called 911 and confessed to killing his wife.

Deputies responded early Thursday morning to the Arcadia area and found a woman dead inside the residence, according to a news release from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband was taken into custody.

No other information about the woman’s death was immediately available.

“The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office believes all participants are in custody. Names will not be released until the family is notified,” the release says.

