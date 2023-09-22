Update: Duchesne County woman found dead with gunshot wounds

ARCADIA, Utah, Sept. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Duchesne County woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Thursday after a man called 911 and confessed to killing his wife, police said.

Arrest documents for Brent Nello Gilbert, 65, say Duchesne County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near 12000 West and 4450 South after he called 911 and told dispatchers he had killed his wife.

Gilbert’s wife was found dead in a bedroom at the home with “what appeared to be multiple injuries to her back and front torso,” according to a probable cause statement filed in Duchesne’s 8th District Court.

The injuries appeared to be from a firearm, the affidavit says, and “a 12-gauge pump action shotgun [was] located leaning against the wall outside the bedroom door that contained blood and fibers on the barrel.”

The fibers appeared to match the bedding where the woman’s body was found, and three spent shotgun shell casings were located nearby, arrest documents say.

Gilbert had “suspected knife wounds to his wrists” that are believed to be self-inflicted when deputies arrived, the affidavit says. He was treated at Uintah Basin Medical Center before being booked into the Duchesne County Jail.

Gilbert is being held without bail for investigation of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.