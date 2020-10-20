Farmington High School to transition to online learning for 2 weeks

FARMINGTON, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Farmington High School will transition to online learning for two weeks, it was announced Tuesday.

A letter to parents and guardians says: “The Davis School District has been informed by the Davis County Health Department that Farmington High School has 15 confirmed cases of individuals with the COVID-19 virus over the last 14 days. According to the health department, any school with 15 or more confirmed cases will result in a closure of the school for 14 days.

Because of this, Farmington High School will be closed beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21. It will re-open Wednesday, Nov. 4. This step is being taken to control the spread of the virus.”

Teachers will use Wednesday, Oct. 21, to prepare to switch to totally remote learning. Students will begin that remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 22. Students will remain on the same schedule and times that they already follow during the regular school day while being served remotely over these two weeks.

Breakfast and lunch will also continue to be provided during the closure time, the letter says. Students, parents or guardians will be able to come to the school and pick up their daily grab-and-go meal between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Also, consistent with provisions in the Utah Department of Health COVID-19 School Manual, all Utah High School Activity Association-sanctioned activities will continue during the 14-day window, the letter says. If there are three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among team members, that team will be quarantined for 14 days.

“We thank you for your patience and support during this time as we work together to reduce the current spike in cases and keep students and staff as safe as possible,” the letter adds. “We also strongly encourage proper washing of hands, the use of face coverings, the practice of physical distancing, keeping students home when they are sick and the continual effort to clean and disinfect as ways to slow the spread of the virus. We are sorry for any inconveniences that this has/will cause to you and your families.”

Any student with technology needs or WiFi issues may call the school office during regular office hours at 801-402-9050 for assistance.