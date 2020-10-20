West Valley City police searching for missing 22-year-old woman

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Kelsey Casler was last heard from Sept. 6, said a tweet from WVCPD. She was believed to be in West Valley City and possibly homeless. She had previously been spotted at gas stations in the area.

Casler is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. She has a tattoo of her father on her lower leg, red roses on her right shoulder and a necklace on the back of her neck.

Anyone that sees Casler or knows her whereabouts is asked to call WVCPD on 801-840-4000.