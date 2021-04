FARMINGTON, Utah, April 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire officials in Farmington are responding to a mudslide reported in the area of the 1200 North block of Steven Circle.

According to police radio transmissions, at least one residence was affected and sandbags were requested from the Public Works Department.

The slide came on the same day the city turned on public water.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.