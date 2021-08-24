FBI: Suspect believed to be Utah’s ‘Band-Aid Bandit’ taken into custody

UTAH, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies committed by the so called “Band-Aid Bandit.”

Cody Jensen, 32, of Herriman, was taken into custody on Aug. 19 by special agents with the FBI and members of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, according to a statement issued by the Salt Lake Field Office of the FBI.

The indictment, unsealed Monday, charges Jensen with the following robberies:

Dec. 9, 2019: Cyprus Credit Union inside the Walmart Supercenter at 11328 S. Jordan Gateway, South Jordan

Jan. 3, 2020: America First Credit Union inside the Dan’s Foods, 1360 S. Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City

Feb. 7, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug, 4080 W. 9000 South, West Jordan

Feb. 28, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug, 1550 E. 3500 North, Lehi

May 5, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug, 1174 W. 600 North, Salt Lake City

July 25, 2020: Goldenwest Credit Union inside Macey’s grocery store, 760 E. Main St., Lehi

Aug. 27, 2020: America First Credit Union inside Bowman’s Market at 325 N. Main St., Kaysville

During the investigation, the FBI nicknamed the unidentified serial robber as the “Band-Aid Bandit” because he had been observed wearing Band-Aids on his fingers during the robberies, the statement says.

“The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force would like to thank the media and public for their help in this case, along with the Lehi Police Department, Kaysville Police Department, and the West Jordan Police Department,” the FBI statement says.

The FBI VCTF is comprised of the Salt Lake City Police Department, Utah Department of Public Safety, Herriman City Police Department, Layton Police Department, Cottonwood Heights Police Department, and the North Salt Lake Police Department.

Jensen is scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City on Aug. 31 of this year.