Suspected serial bank robber indicted after allegedly fleeing police in Uber, stolen Lexus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Salt Lake City man, charging him with two bank robberies after he allegedly used a note to rob Brighton Bank on Oct. 31, then took an Uber ride from the scene, and robbed a second bank days later.

At Brighton Bank, 93 W. 3300 South, South Salt Lake, David Converse Harris allegedly passed the teller a note.

“The note stated, ‘Money in till now! Do not alert anyone! No one needs to be hurt right? Wait until I leave to contact authorities,'” says a news release issued by the Department of Justice, District of Utah, U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Harris received money from the teller along with a dye pack that exploded shortly after Harris left the bank. The investigation revealed Harris then left the scene in a blue Chrysler 200. A records check of the vehicle’s license plate returned to an Uber driver. The Uber driver informed law enforcement that he picked up a passenger on Oct. 31, 2023, around the time of the bank robbery, at a games store in South Salt Lake. The game store is in the same plaza as the Brighton Bank.”

The Uber driver then drove the passenger to an address in the 200 west block of 700 South, “later confirmed as Harris’ residence,” the news release says.

“The Uber driver also informed law enforcement that the passenger had red dye on his hands and jacket and smoke billowing out of his right jacket pocket. During the investigation, law enforcement found a dye pack of bait money where the Uber driver picked up Harris.”

On Thursday, Nov. 2, “law enforcement learned Harris was at a motel in Midvale. Harris was spotted and law enforcement made efforts to arrest him when he fled in a Lexus SUV, which was later identified as stolen. The chase became too dangerous to continue and officers called off the chase. On the same day, Harris allegedly committed another robbery at the Chase Bank located at 1285 East 3900 South in Millcreek, Utah. Surveillance video showed Harris approached the teller counter, passed a note, and left with money.”

On Friday, Nov. 3, Harris was located in Tooele County in the same stolen Lexus.

Police attempted a traffic stop, and Harris again fled in the stolen Lexus.

“A large multi-agency pursuit ensued throughout Tooele County and proceeded into Salt Lake County. Harris eventually drove onto the Jordan River Parkway Trail, where he crashed into a barrier. Harris then fled on foot but was ultimately apprehended.”

Previous affidavits say Harris has at least five recent convictions for robbery and aggravated robbery.

In this case, Harris is charged with two counts of bank robbery. He is scheduled for his initial court appearance on Monday, Nov. 13, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

U.S. Attorney, Trina A. Higgins, of the District of Utah made the announcement.

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office is investigating the case and had assistance from Taylorsville Police Department, South Salt Lake Police Department, Adult Probation and Parole and Salt Lake City Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Carlos A. Esqueda of the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.