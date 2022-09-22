Female transported with possible head injuries after struck by TRAX train at Murray Station

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A female patient has been transported to an area hospital after she reportedly walked in front of a TRAX train arriving at the Murray Station.

The accident happened at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, a statement from the Utah Transit Authority says.

“A female, age undetermined, entered the cross walk in front of a north bound TRAX train entering the station,” says the UTA, issued by spokesman Carl Arky.

“At this time, all of the safety apparatus appears to have been operating properly. The woman was transported to the hospital in ‘Charlie’ condition with possible head injuries.”

Charlie condition is a term generally used to describe a medical condition that is serious and possibly life-threatening.

“UTA is currently investigating,” Arky’s statement says. “Regularly scheduled service has resumed. Please remind the public to be extremely careful and vigilant near train tracks and observe all warning signs and signals.”