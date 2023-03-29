Fillmore Middle School student suspended for taking airsoft gun to school

FILLMORE, Utah, March 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Fillmore Middle School student has been suspended after taking an airsoft gun to school Tuesday, officials said.

Several parents contacted school administrators after classes ended for the day to report their children saw another student with a gun in their backpack at school, the Millard School District stated in a news release.

The Millard County Sheriff’s Office investigated the reports and determined the student had taken an airsoft BB gun to school, district officials said.

“No threats or intent to harm anyone were made. The student has been suspended from school per district policy,” the release states.

“We thank the students and parents who brought this situation to our attention, and we also thank the Millard County Sheriff’s [Office] for their prompt response and reassurance that no current threat exists from this situation.”

School is expected to resume as scheduled Wednesday, though district officials say parents may keep their students home if they’re still concerned about the incident.

“We ask that all parents take the opportunity to talk to their children about the seriousness of bringing weapons, even non-lethal ones, to school,” the release states.