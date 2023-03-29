Morgan County crews rescue 2 after avalanche buries snowcat

MORGAN, Utah, March 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were rescued Tuesday after an avalanche in Morgan County buried a snowcat, trapping one of them under the vehicle.

Morgan County officials say the large snow slide occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the backcountry near Gold Ridge. A snowcat was buried in the avalanche, trapping one person under it, according to a news release from Morgan County Fire and EMS.

Dispatchers assembled a team of firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement officials, search and rescue personnel and air medical resources within an hour to begin the rescue operation, Morgan County officials said.

“Despite the challenging conditions and the treacherous terrain, personnel worked diligently to ensure that everyone involved was rescued safely,” the release states.

The person trapped under the snowcat was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition with a significant leg injury, according to the news release. The other person sustained a head injury and was transported to a hospital by ambulance in stable condition, the release states.

Crews used snowmobiles and tracked UTVs to transport heavy rescue equipment through approximately five miles of deep snow before reaching the buried snowcat, officials said.

Both people were treated by medical personnel at the scene before being hoisted by Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter to awaiting medical resources, according to the news release.

“We would like to remind all individuals who engage in outdoor winter activities to take proper precautions and always be prepared for the possibility of an avalanche. It’s important to remember that avalanches can happen to anyone, regardless of their level of experience or equipment. We encourage everyone to always check the weather and snow conditions, carry essential safety equipment, and stay within designated areas,” the release states.