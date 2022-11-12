Crews use snowmobiles to reach remote cabin fire in Wasatch County; structure a total loss

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County fire and search and rescue crews responded to a remote cabin on fire Friday but were unable to save the structure.

“The cabin ended up being a total loss,” says a statement from Wasatch County Fire.

“In this instance there was very limited access and Wasatch County SAR had to take firefighters via side by side and snowmobiles.”

The fire was located in the Guardsman/Bonanza Flat area north of Midway, the statement says.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the Saturday morning statement says.