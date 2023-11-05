Firefighters arrive to find giant flames rising from Bountiful residence

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Davis Metro Fire responded to a major blaze Saturday night in the east bench area of Bountiful.

“East bench Bountiful structure fire. Crews arrived to 10-15 foot flames from the roof,” says a social media statement issued at 1:16 a.m. Sunday by SDMF.

“All occupants were able to evacuate safely. The fire was stopped and contained primarily to the top story. The roads remain closed while South Davis Metro Fire apparatus remain on scene to prevent a re-kindle.”

Bountiful City Police posted a statement at 11:32 p.m. Saturday.

“Major fire in Summerwood. Summerwood Drive is closed from Summerwood Circle to Oxford Way. Please stay away from the area so the fire department can work efficiently and without distraction.

“If anyone has video footage of the first 30 minutes of the fire, South Davis Metro Fire would like to see it. Please email [email protected] if you can help.”

See a brief video of the fire response here.