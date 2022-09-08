Firefighters knock down RV blaze in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorhome awaiting repair outside a Bountiful mechanic shop couldn’t wait quite long enough.

At about 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, the RV responded to its internal issues by self-incinerating.

“Company 81 attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful,” says a South Davis Metro Fire Facebook post.

No one was inside, Battalion Chief Mike Hansen told Gephardt Daily.

“It was just a motorhome that had been taken to a service shop,” said Hansen. “We’re not sure exactly what caused the fire but it was in the engine compartment somewhere. It just kind of self-ignited.”

The vehicle was a safe distance from other vehicles and buildings when officials arrived at the scene, off 500 West, Hansen said. Firefighters doused the blaze from the outside.

“There’s probably nothing left to be repaired at this point,” Hansen said. “I’m guessing it’s a total loss.”