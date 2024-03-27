Firefighters tackle rooftop blaze at Kearns apartment building

KEARNS, Utah, March 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-alarm fire drew crews from three departments to a rooftop blaze at a large apartment building that caught many residents unaware.

It was dispatched as a two alarm fire initially “due to the size and occupants reported still inside,” the Unified Fire Authority said on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuations took place immediately.

“Many residents were unaware of the fire taking place in the attic space above them and crews were able to evacuate everyone safely while having to forcibly enter some units to ensure they were vacant.”

The Kearns 3-story apartment building was undergoing exterior renovation and construction was taking place on the roof when the fire began, UFA said of the fire dispatched Monday at 12:24 p.m.

The fire was announced out shortly before 1 p.m. with multiple dwelling units affected from fire and water damage.

“Nice work UFA crews ML109, MA109, ME125, ME118, HV117, MA121, MA217, BC13, BC12, AL115, and SAF1.

“We appreciate the mutual aid support from West Jordan and West Valley City Fire Department.”