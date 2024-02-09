Pickup knocks wayward FedEx van into building

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — After a delivery van crashed into an apartment building, police are reminding the community about safe driving.

Police were dispatched Thursday at 10:19 a.m. to 170 N Redwood Road on reports of the crash, Salt Lake City police said. “ Officers believe the delivery truck driver made an improper U-turn in front of the pickup, causing a crash. The impact caused the delivery truck to crash into an apartment building.”

Paramedics took the delivery truck driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for making an improper U-turn. There were no other injuries.