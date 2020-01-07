First influenza-related death of the season reported in southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH, Jan. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department has confirmed its first influenza-related death of a resident in the five-county district this flu season.

The individual was an adult under the age of 65 who was infected with influenza type A, said a news release from Southwest Utah Public Health. Officials did not say exactly where the person was from.

“We have had 36 people hospitalized from the flu this season,” said Kassidy Peterson, SWUPHD epidemiologist. “Their ages range from infants to the elderly. It’s not too late to get vaccinated and we urge everyone to do so, especially those whose age or health condition makes them more vulnerable.”

Influenza is contagious and can spread by droplets from infected people when they talk, cough, or sneeze, the news release said.

Symptoms may include rapid onset of fever, chills, cough, sore throat, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue, and vomiting and diarrhea; although the latter is more common in children than adults. People at high risk of flu complications, such as young children, adults 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions should consult their doctor if they are experiencing flu symptoms.

The best way to prevent seasonal influenza is to get vaccinated every year. Click here to find locations where vaccinations are available.