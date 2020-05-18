Five people transported to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville Fire Department crews responded to a single-vehicle accident Sunday evening on Crestwood Road.

Five trauma patients were treated on scene, at 700 E. Crestwood, then were transported to the hospital, a Facebook post from the fire department says.

Two of the injured people were flown by medical helicopter, while three were transported by ground ambulance.

No further details were immediately available.

