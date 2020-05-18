Five people transported to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Kaysville

Five trauma patients were treated on scene, at 700 E. Crestwood in Kaysville, and then were transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, May 17, 2020. Photo: Kaysville Police Department

KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville Fire Department crews responded to a single-vehicle accident Sunday evening on Crestwood Road.

Five trauma patients were treated on scene, at 700 E. Crestwood, then were transported to the hospital, a Facebook post from the fire department says.

Two of the injured people were flown by medical helicopter, while three were transported by ground ambulance.

No further details were immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.

