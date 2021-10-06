Flash flood warning issued for parts of southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of southern Utah Tuesday evening.

A warning is in place until 8 p.m. for parts of Washington County including Zion National Park’s Pine Creek, Lower Clear Creek, Spry Canyon and Keyhole Canyon.

“These storms are expected to move north up Zion Canyon producing additional flash flooding,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “Move to higher ground NOW!”

There is also a warning in place for Kane County until 8:45 p.m.

Residents and guests should avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.