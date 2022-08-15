Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County.

Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted earlier that U.S. 191 was closed in both directions due to debris and flooding about 13 miles north of Monticello. About 4 p.m., UDOT tweeted that SR-211 was closed in both directions at the junction with U.S. 191.

As of 6:30 p.m., traffic was getting through on U.S. 191, though motorists are advised to “expect water and debris at milepost 89,” UHP tweeted.

SR-211 remained closed in both directions at the junction with U.S. 191, according to UHP. The closure is expected to continue into Monday.