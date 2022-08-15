Medical helicopters transport 2 to hospital following crash on I-15 in Garland

GARLAND, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital by medical helicopter Sunday following a crash on Interstate 15 in Garland.

The Garland Fire Department responded about 7 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 at mile maker 385, according to a post on its Facebook page. Photos from the scene indicate a GMC Yukon SUV and a four-door Toyota sedan were involved in the crash.

One person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles, the post states. Two medical helicopters responded to the crash and each transported a patient to an area hospital, according to the fire department.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the post states.

The Tremonton Fire Department, Tremonton Garland Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the crash, according to the Facebook post.