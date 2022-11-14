Former USU football player pleads guilty to 2018 forcible sexual assault

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Jamaal Evans. File photo: Cache County

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Utah State University football player has pleaded guilty to the forcible sexual assault of a female at a party in 2018.

Jamaal Anthony Evans, 23, pleaded guilty last week to the second-degree felony, reduced from a first-degree felony as part of a plea deal.

The deal also dismissed a second charge, forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony.

Evans faces a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 or less. His sentencing is set for later this week.

To read the original Gephardt Daily story on the case, which includes disturbing details, click here.

