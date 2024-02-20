Former YouTubers Ruby Franke, Jodi Hildebrandt learn prison sentences

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two former social media influencers who specialized in giving parenting advice were sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty in December to four counts each of aggravated child abuse.

Ruby Franke, the mother of the abused children and former creator of 8 Passengers, a now-deleted YouTube channel, learned her sentence in the late morning hours. She was sentenced to four consecutive terms of one to 15 years in prison. Franke’s former business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, was given the same sentence shortly afterward.

Franke has said it was Hildebrandt who led her down a dark path of paranoia and child abuse. She apologized in court for the harm she had done to her children, family and friends.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are released.