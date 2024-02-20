Firefighters battle overnight blaze in Sandy neighborhood

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire which destroyed a garage and damaged an attached home on S. Gladiator Way overnight.

Sandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie told Gephardt Daily the fire was first reported Tuesday just before 2:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found the garage “fully involved in flames.”

Crews started a “quick fire attack” while calling in a second alarm. They then took defensive measures to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes, McConaghie said.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from reaching adjacent properties but the garage appeared to be a total loss.

“The garage itself was just down to the sticks and thankfully it didn’t spread into the house,” McConaghie said, “but there is damage to the structure where it is attached to the garage.”

Two people who were inside the home when the fire started reported hearing “popping sounds” outside the garage before discovering the side of the structure ablaze.

They managed to escape uninjured.

McConaghie says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

He also thanked crews from South Jordan and Murray for joining in the firefighting efforts.