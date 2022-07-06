Four people transported to hospitals after 8-vehicle collision in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A major crash in Draper Tuesday afternoon involved eight vehicles and sent four people to area hospitals with moderate injuries.

The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. at 725 E. 12300 South.

“It was a big one,” Lt. Dave Harrison, Draper City Police, told Gephardt Daily. “We had a gentleman that had some kind of a medical emergency. And he lost control and he hit a few cars before he rear-ended another car. It caused quite a bit of damage for people, and people went to the hospital, but no one with any life threatening injuries.”

Two people were taken to Intermountain Medical Center for treatment. Two others, including the driver who had the medical emergency, were transported to Lone Peak Hospital.

Traffic was snarled and delayed for multiple hours, Harrison said. The scene has since been cleared.