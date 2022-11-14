Free ‘Fall in Love Adoption’ special on this week in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pet adoption fees are waived this week at the Humane Society of Utah due to sponsorship by the Mountain American Credit Union.

The fifth annual “Fall in Love Adoption Special,” held the week prior to Thanksgiving, is in effect starting today, Monday, Nov. 14, and continues through Friday, Nov. 18.

Since the event began in 2018, it has helped more than 500 pets find homes, according to a statement from the Humane Society of Utah. This year, HSU has been experiencing a slowdown in adoptions and a dramatic increase in intakes.

“Our data shows that the housing crisis has affected potential adopters and owners since early 2021, but now it’s reached a boiling point,” said Juli Ulvestad, HSU’s Pet Resource Center director, in a prepared statement.

“Coupled with the increase in rent rates, families have shared that they can no longer afford extra costs for adoption fees and food, let alone medical care or the monthly pet fee required by many rental facilities.”

Organizers hope the free adoption event will ease some of the financial burdens for adopters and help countless pets find homes during the holiday. In addition, it could help clear space and resources for new homeless pets to have care and shelter.

Sharon Cook, from Mountain America Credit Union, said the adoption event will also “help remove financial barriers that help bring pets and people together.”

During the Fall in Love Adoption Event, animals will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are not necessary. To qualify for the waived adoption fee, interested adopters must adopt a pet during the designated time frame from our Pet Resource Center at 4242 S. 300 West, Murray, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

All adoptions are pending approval through the regular adoption process.

As a local, private nonprofit organization, HSU appreciates donations of any kind, the statement says.