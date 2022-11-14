WVCPD arrests woman in stolen vehicle after Millcreek owner tracks location on computer

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman arrested while sitting in a vehicle stolen out of Millcreek was found with other items of interest to police.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was able to track its location as it moved to different parts of West Valley City. WVCPD officers responded to the third location, on the north side of the West Valley City Public Library, and found suspect Champagne Marie Stoudt, sitting alone inside the running vehicle.

“The AP (arrested person) was taken into custody without incident. On the driver’s seat of the vehicle, a kit containing a black substance recognized to be black tar heroin, aluminum foil, and an elastic band was located. There was a black folding knife located in the cup holder of the driver’s seat,” Stoudt’s probable cause statement says.

“The AP was found to have a fully extraditable parole absconder warrant from Utah Adult Probation and Parole.”

Stoudt, 29, was arrested on suspicion of:

Receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Possession or use of controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of service of Board of Pardon warrant, a third-degree felony

Transaction of dangerous weapon by class II restricted person, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

“Post Miranda, the AP admitted the kit found on the driver’s seat was their heroin kit. A second kit was located in the vehicle which the AP admitted to be theirs.

“The AP stated the vehicle was just provided to them from a friend at the Starbucks located near the location of the first reported ping. They stated they did not have knowledge the vehicle was stolen,” the probable cause statement says.

Stoudt is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.