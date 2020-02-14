Fugitive shot, killed in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting, police K-9 believed wounded

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A violent fugitive wanted was killed and a Salt Lake City police dog reportedly wounded in an officer-involved shooting in downtown SLC Thursday night.

The shooting took place about 11:35 p.m. outside the Peter Pan Apartments at 445 East 300 South.

Brandon Holt, chief deputy of the U.S. Marshals’ Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, told Gephardt Daily, deputies and task force members were conducting surveillance of a wanted felon when he was located inside the apartment building.

Holt said task force members were trying to take the fugitive into custody as he left the apartments when he suddenly ran off.

While being chased, the suspect allegedly brandished a weapon and was shot and killed by at least one task force member, Holt said.

During the shooting, scanner traffic indicated a police dog was gravely wounded. Holt confirmed a K-9 was deployed, but would neither confirm nor deny the dog had been shot.

Holt said the fugitive, whose name was not released, had a violent criminal history.

A woman was taken into custody in the aftermath of the shooting. Holt said it was unclear why she was being detained.

This was second fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Peter Pan Apartments in the last 15 months. On October 18, 2018, 23-year-old Andrey Tkachenko of Salt Lake City was shot and killed by detectives working for the Metro Gang Unit and Directive Enforcement Unit.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.