Fundraiser created for family of boy, 7, killed in car crash in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, July 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created for the family of 7-year-old boy killed in car crash involving an allegedly drunken and distracted driver in Washington City.

Acestyn “Ace” James Butterfus-Ramirez died from injuries sustained in the Friday evening crash near 100 East and 200 South, according to a GoFundMe page created on his family’s behalf.

Police say Tracy Sandoval, 47, had a blood alcohol level of 0.148% — nearly three times Utah’s legal limit of 0.05% — and was texting on his phone when he drove through a stop sign and T-boned a vehicle, killing the boy and injuring three members of the family inside, the Washington City Police Department stated in a news release.

Ace’s father and sister also were injured in the crash, according to fundraiser organizer Briana Ramirez.

“Ace was a vivacious child that had a dimpled smile that could brighten the whole room,” Ramirez states. “He possessed an innate curiosity that fueled his thirst for knowledge and adventure. Full of dreams and aspirations, he embraced life with wide-eyed wonder, touching the lives of all who knew him. Adventures with Ace were always fun and memorable.”

Ace’s father sustained three broken bones in his neck and required surgery following the crash, the online fundraiser states. The boy’s sister also was transported to a hospital and later released.

“In this time of immense grief, we turn to you, our community, seeking your support and empathy as we honor his memory and rally support for this family,” Ramirez writes.

“While the family struggles with the immense pain and heartbreak of this unimaginable loss, we feel compelled to established a memorial account as many have asked how they can help. All funds will go towards supporting Ace’s medical bills and funeral costs. We extend our deepest gratitude for your generosity, compassion, and kindness during this difficult time. Ace’s spirit will forever shine brightly in our hearts.”

Sandoval was arrested and booked into the into the Purgatory Correctional Facility for investigation of:

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony

Automobile homicide involving a death/negligence, a third-degree felony

Three counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to comply with accident duties/unattended property damage, a class C misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor

He is being held without bail.