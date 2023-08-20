Church leader visits scene of wildfires, comforts Latter-day Saints in Maui

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, visited areas devastated by wildfires and offered comfort to church members in Maui on Friday.

“Our hearts go out to you and the members around the world are praying for you,” Elder Bragg told Latter-day Saints, adding that the church’s First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is praying for them.

“I would hope that everyone, church members and those who are not members of our faith, that they feel hope. That there’s a purpose in this,” he said.

Five Latter-day Saints died in the fires, and 80 lost their homes, church officials said.

Unaloto Taukeiaho and his family evacuated during the fires and later found out their home was destroyed.

Taukeiaho was among those gathered at a beach near Lahaina to support each other and listen to Elder Bragg’s counsel.

“I know that through all these trials will help us to be stronger than ever. I’m grateful that I grew up in a community like this,” he said.

Two church buildings in Maui were opened as shelters as homes were evacuated, providing a place for people in need to sleep, receive food, clothing and personal hygiene supplies, and connect with community resources.

“We are just so grateful for the outpouring of support,” said Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who toured the shelter in Kahului and met with Elder Bragg. “This shows what people are made of. In a time of crisis, in a time of devastation, it’s people, it’s community, it’s the church that steps up.”

Latter-day Saints have organized other relief efforts on the island, and missionaries have been serving in the community, church officials said.

“We have spent a lot of time in what they call up country, cleaning up some of the debris from fallen trees up there,” said Elder Parker Vannoy, a missionary. “We came together as missionaries and with another church up there, and spent a lot of time serving the people there.”

“We pray to be able to comfort and help,” added another missionary, Elder Brayden Howells. “We just do our best.”