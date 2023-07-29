FX moves ‘Murder at the End of the World’ to November

July 29 (UPI) — FX announced Friday that A Murder at the End of the World — shot in Utah, New Jersey and Iceland — is postponed from its original premiere date.

The limited series will now premiere in November on Hulu.

Murder was originally scheduled to premiere Aug. 29. The shift follows The Emmy’s postponing the September ceremony and Sony Pictures moving some fall releases to next year due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA actors strike.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij created and directed the seven-episode series. They also executive produce with Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga.

Emma Corrin stars as Darby Hart, a hacker invited to a billionaire’s (Clive Owen) remote retreat. When one guest is murdered, Hart investigates.

Marling, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

Marling and Batmanglij also created the Netflix series The OA which also starred Marling.