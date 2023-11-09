Actors strike ends with deal to be ratified this week

Nov. 8 (UPI) — The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture Television Producers on Wednesday. Trades Variety and The Hollywood Reporter both confirmed SAG-AFTRA announced the end of the strike.

The strike ends at 12:01AM Thursday. The deal will go to the national board of SAG-AFTRA for ratification on Friday.

SAG-AFTRA posted updates on negotiations over the weekend on social media. The guild received the AMPTP’s so-called “last, best and final” offer on Saturday.

Though gains were made with regard to minimum pay, the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee pushed back on terms for the use of artificial intelligence.

There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold.



In solidarity and gratitude,

Your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee 2/2 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 6, 2023

“There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI,” they posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July after extending negotiations an extra two weeks but failing to reach a deal with the AMPTP. The actors strike lasted 118 days, following a 148 day Writers Guild of America strike.