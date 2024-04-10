‘Urgent’ alert issued for Panguitch Lake Dam

PANGUITCH, Utah, April 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night issued an “urgent” public safety announcement warning the Panguitch Lake Dam may be in danger of failing.

“The Garfield County Sheriff‘s Office is issuing an urgent public safety announcement regarding the current status of the Panguitch Lake Dam,” the agency said in a news release posted online just before 7 p.m.

“As of 6 p.m., we have escalated our monitoring to a Level 2 Emergency Situation due to potential risks identified with the dam’s integrity.”

A Level 2 designation indicates a potential for dam failure, according to the release.

“While there is no immediate threat to public safety, the situation could rapidly evolve. We are closely monitoring the dam and are prepared to escalate our response if necessary.”

In case an evacuation becomes advisable, Garfield County has issued a map.

Source Garfield County

The sheriff’s office advised Panguitch and area residents to be prepared for a potential evacuation.

“We are currently coordinating with emergency management personnel and local authorities to prepare for any potential outcomes. It is crucial that residents of Panguitch and surrounding areas be prepared for a possible evacuation should we reach a Level 3 situation, which would indicate imminent dam failure.”

The sheriff’s office asked residents to monitor its Facebook page and garfield.utah.gov. for updates.

Yesterday afternoon the sheriff’s office announced online that “transverse cracking” had been discovered on the upper portion of the dam. As a result, the sheriff’s office closed Highway 141 and was limiting all access to Panguitch Lake. Highway 143 above the lake was to remain open. Emergency personnel were stationed at the dam to monitor conditions.

Thursday night’s announcement said the dam’s monitoring had been escalated “based on the latest assessments of our team of experts.”

The next to last line in Thursday’s lengthy announcement reads “Please know that if a failure occurs,we feel there is plenty of time to conduct an orderly evacuation before the water reaches Panguitch.”