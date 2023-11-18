Gang shooting conviction: Both killer and victim were 17

Witnesses identified Saldana-Ibarra as the driver of the Jetta. In a post-Miranda interview, Saldana-Ibarra admitted his car was used during the shooting. Based on the available evidence, the shooting was gang-related.
Saldana-Ibarra was convicted of one count of first-degree felony murder, one count second-degree felony discharge of a firearm with injury, and two counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. All counts were gang enhanced. Additionally, the murder charge had a weapons enhancement. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6.
“Gun violence harms our community, individuals, and families. We will never tolerate gang or gun violence and we will always prosecute it to the fullest extent possible,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.
“I commend the herculean efforts of the many prosecutors, investigators, victim counselors, and support staff that worked tirelessly on this case for over five years. I also thank our law enforcement partners for their diligent and thorough investigation.”
To highlight the effort required for the successful outcome, the release said the prosecution team finished a seven-day trial with more than 363 exhibits presented and multiple witnesses testifying – including gang members and brave civilians.