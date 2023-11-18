Gang shooting conviction: Both killer and victim were 17

By
Tim Gurrister
-
Residents of a Magna neighborhood gather in the aftermath of fatal drive-by shooting at 8073 W. 3380 South, August 19, 2017. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2023 — A Third District Court jury has convicted a 24-year-old Woods Cross man in a 2017 drive-by gang shooting in Magna.
 
Both Javier Saldana-Ibarra and his victim, police said at the time of the homicide, were 17-year-old gang members.
 
The conviction came after a complicated 7-day trial, according to a Friday press from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office, which found Saldana-Ibarra guilty of the murder of William Ryan and wounding a 19-year-old male.
 
On August 19, 2017, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots being fired at Ryan’s Magna home, according to a synopsis of the case in the release. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the foot. When questioned by officers, the 19-year-old reported that a white Volkswagen Jetta slowly approached the driveway that he, Mr. Ryan, and another individual were standing in.
 
“As the vehicle pulled up, the driver-side front and rear windows rolled down and several gunshots rang out. Mr. Ryan was fatally shot in the head.”
 

Witnesses identified Saldana-Ibarra as the driver of the Jetta. In a post-Miranda interview, Saldana-Ibarra admitted his car was used during the shooting. Based on the available evidence, the shooting was gang-related.

Saldana-Ibarra was convicted of one count of first-degree felony murder, one count second-degree felony discharge of a firearm with injury, and two counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. All counts were gang enhanced. Additionally, the murder charge had a weapons enhancement. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6.

“Gun violence harms our community, individuals, and families. We will never tolerate gang or gun violence and we will always prosecute it to the fullest extent possible,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

“I commend the herculean efforts of the many prosecutors, investigators, victim counselors, and support staff that worked tirelessly on this case for over five years. I also thank our law enforcement partners for their diligent and thorough investigation.”

To highlight the effort required for the successful outcome, the release said the prosecution team finished a seven-day trial with more than 363 exhibits presented and multiple witnesses testifying – including gang members and brave civilians.

                                                         

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here