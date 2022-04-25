Garth Brooks adds 2nd June concert date in Salt Lake City

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Garth Brooks, whose tickets for his June 18 gig at Rice-Eccles Stadium sold out in only 45 minutes last Friday is adding another concert in Salt Lake City.

He’ll arrive a day early for a concert on June 17 in the same venue, Rice-Eccles Stadium. Both shows start at 7 p.m.

So another 50,000 tickets — this time for the June 17 date — go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, April 29, through ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or Ticketmaster’s phone number, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone.

The concert will feature in-the-round seating. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase, the announcement says.

“This will be the only return date in any North American city and is Garth’s last Stadium Tour concert in Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming,” the statement says.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive. The tour abides by all state and venue Covid rules, the statement says.

