GoFundMe set up to benefit 2 school-aged children critically injured in SLC traffic accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist two school-aged children who were critically injured after a traffic accident at 1040 W. 400 South in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

The driver of the blue 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV that struck the children reportedly stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, Lt. Mark Wian, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

Police are investigating impairment as a possible factor in the accident, according to a statement released later. It also said the juveniles were crossing the street, headed north, when they were struck by the eastbound SUV.

“Just before 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to an auto-pedestrian crash with two people hit,” Wian said. “Two victims were treated at the scene, then transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

“The driver is cooperating with police, and crime lab technicians responded to the scene to aid in the investigation.”

The GoFundMe page has been set up by the aunt and uncle of the children, who are referred to as Ella and Jackson.

The page says: “Ella and Jackson were both involved in an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on the morning of Sept. 20. Ella and Jackson were on their way to school that morning. Normally it is a short walk to school, however on this day as they were crossing at the crosswalk, a driver ran into them mid-crosswalk.

“Prior to the accident, Ella had lifted her little brother up on to her shoulders for the walk to school. Doing so she had unknowingly saved her little brother’s life that morning. Ella took the main force of the impact, leaving her lifeless in the middle of the road. Jackson was launched through the vehicle’s windshield, landing in the front passenger seat.

“Ella sustained fractures to her left knee and tibia, a torn ACL and MCL, she also sustained a broken finger and major bruising and road rash along her whole body including her head and face. Jackson sustained a broken clavicle, orbital fracture, and maxillary sinus fracture. He had cuts from the glass and had to receive stitches to close a large wound on his hand.

“It was a miracle that both children escaped this tragedy with their lives. And we would like to thank you all for your thoughts and prayers, as this could have had a more tragic ending. Both children will have a long road to recovery through surgeries, healing and physical and mental therapy.

“For those of you who would like to help and donate we have setup this GoFundMe campaign to give our support to them and their family to get through this rough time.”