Good Samaritan helps to rescue woman injured in Lake Point residential fire

LAKE POINT, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A good Samaritan helped a deputy sheriff rescue a woman injured as a result of a residential fire in Lake Point early Monday morning.

North Tooele Fire District Fire Chief Randy Willden told Gephardt Daily the fire occurred in a home in the area of Canyon Road and SR-36 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

A man was driving on SR-36 when he saw the blaze and dialed 911, Willden said. The man then went back to the home in question, arriving at the same time as the deputy sheriff.

The two men entered the residence and found the female resident of the home inside the front door, injured. Soon after, fire and medical teams arrived on scene and the woman was transported to an area hospital. Her condition is not known, Willden said.

The civilian who assisted with the rescue received minor burns and was treated by medics at the scene. The deputy was not hurt, and no firefighters were injured.

Willden said the home is likely a total loss. He added that the woman who lives in the home has a business next door; the business was not damaged.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.