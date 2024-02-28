Good Samaritans shine as Weber Canyon rollover hospitalizes one

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A teen was hospitalized after her car rolled over twice on the slippery highway Tuesday in Weber Canyon.

The 16-year-old was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries after aid from three Good Samaritans be fore emergency responders arrived, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said online Tuesday night. ” Our less-experienced drivers continue to struggle in slippery conditions in Weber Canyon.”

The teen hit the barrier and rolled twice, landing on the wheels, just prior to the power plant on I -84 Tuesday morning, according to Mountain Green, destroying the windshield and deploying air bags. “ Initially she was stuck in the car but a passer by wrenched the door open.

“Two nurses passing by in different cars stopped and rendered aid before fire department arrival.”