Gov. Cox announces his proposed budget plan to target homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has announced an agreement with local governments to respond to homeless services throughout the state, supported by recommendations in his FY25 proposed budget.

His budget recommendations include transformational investments to support a comprehensive statewide approach to alleviate homelessness, says a statement released by his office. The announcement, at the Atherton Community Correctional Center, came one day before Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson plan to release their full FY25 budget recommendations.

The plan is intended to address short-term needs and incorporate long-term strategies, the news release says. The three areas of focus for the Cox-Henderson administration are stabilizing emergency shelters, expanding behavioral health care, and prioritizing prevention.

“After months of analyzing our collective response to homeless services, we’re doing many things well, but we’ve also found gaps in the system,” Cox said in the released statement. “Our budget priorities will address these gaps. I’m grateful for the collaboration between state and local officials as well as civic leaders to join together and find solutions that will improve the lives of our unsheltered individuals and families.”

Cox has recommended $128 million to stabilize the current emergency shelter system and provide support for additional shelter options. Investments in homeless prevention and resources to better connect people who have mental health and substance use disorders with treatment and wrap-around services were also recommended. Included in the recommendations was a $10 million one-time investment and $641,000 ongoing to launch a HOME Court – an alternative to the criminal justice system that diverts people to treatment services.

The statement says to address gaps in Utah’s behavioral health workforce, Cox recommends $8 million to provide opportunities for paid internships, loan forgiveness and incentives to training in the behavioral health field, an additional rural receiving center and two additional mobile crisis teams, increases to behavioral health licensing opportunities, and staff for the Atherton Community Treatment Center.

Cox will announce his full FY25 budget recommendations will be released at a press conference on Tuesday. After the initial announcement, it can be viewed at gopb.utah.gov.

Highlights of the governor’s homelessness proposals are shown in this graphic:

The video of Cox’s Monday morning announcement — which has some technical glitches — follows below.