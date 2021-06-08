Gov. Cox appoints Amy Oliver to 3rd District Court bench

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Amy Oliver as a judge on the 3rd District Court bench, subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Amy has had an exceptional professional career with both public sector and private sector experience, and, most importantly, her character is above reproach,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “I have every confidence that she will serve with distinction on the Third District bench.”

Oliver currently serves as assistant director for the Salt Lake Regional Office of U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, a position she’s held since May 2020. Prior to her current position, she served as a senior trial counsel at the SEC’s division of enforcement, and as a special assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division and an assistant U.S. attorney in the civil division of the United States Attorney’s Office.

She also worked as a litigation associate at both Perkins Coie Brown & Bain and Latham & Watkins. Oliver graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School and summa cum laude with a bachelor’s in political science from University of Utah.

“I am incredibly honored to be appointed by Gov. Cox to the Third District Court,” Oliver said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my career in public service in this new role. If confirmed, I will work diligently to serve the citizens of Utah with respect, fairness and civility.”

Third District Court locations are in Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties.