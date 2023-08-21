Gov. Cox appoints new head of Utah National Guard

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday appointed Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack as the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, effective immediately.

Boyack’s appointment follows the announcement from Maj. Adjunct General Michael Turley of his decision to retire from the U.S. Army and step down as Adjutant General. That announcement followed an investigation of Turley, the nature and findings of which have not been made public. Turley did release a statement to local journalists denying any allegations of an “improper relationship.”

Cox praised Boyack as “a fine example of military training, discipline and leadership,” adding “I’m grateful for his willingness to take on this new responsibility. I have every confidence that he will serve Utahns and his fellow Guardsmen and women admirably.

“We appreciate Gen. Turley’s many years of service to our state and nation, and wish him well.”

Boyack currently serves as the commander and assistant adjutant general for the Utah Air National Guard. In this role, he is responsible for the command, control and operations of plans and programs affecting more than 1,400 Utah Air National Guard personnel, the released statement says. These responsibilities include ensuring combat readiness and mission capability of the 151st Air Refueling Wing and three Air Combat Command units; the 151st Intelligence Reconnaissance Surveillance Group, the 109th Air Control Squadron, the 130th Engineering Installation Squadron, and the newly created KC-135 Test Detachment, it says.

Boyack also serves as the vice chair to the director of the Air National Guard’s National Strategic Planning System Steering Committee and director of the National Guard Bureau Commander’s Leadership Course. He’s earned numerous commendations including a Legion of Merit Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with oak leaf cluster, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with service star, and others.

Boyack began his career with the Utah Air National Guard in 1994 and currently serves as a Drill Status Guardsman while employed as a pilot with a major airline. He has a bachelor’s degree from Excelsior College and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Argosy University.