Governor cheers Utah Legislature, donors for homeless services funding

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox applauded the Utah Legislature and the philanthropic community for committing more than $81.2 million to support services for the homeless.

State lawmakers approved $66.2 million in funding during the just-completed legislative session for affordable housing, mental health services and shelters for families and the elderly, as well as detox facilities and youth shelters in southern Utah.

The Utah Impact Partnership committed an additional $15 million to help support this vulnerable population, according to the governor’s office.

“Our homeless friends need our help, and I’m grateful to live in a state where we take care of each other and our most vulnerable,” Cox said. “This comprehensive approach will help keep all Utahns safe, improve our cities, counties and businesses, ensure that tax dollars are being spent wisely, and prevent homelessness on the front end.

“We appreciate the collaborative spirit between the state, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Utah Impact Partnership, our cities and towns, the State Courts and so many others as well as the shared commitment to improve lives.”

The $66.2 million in funding approved by the Legislature includes $50.7 million for emergency shelter, $11.1 million for behavioral health and $4.4 million for prevention.

Emergency shelter investments of $50.7 million include:

$25 million for low-barrier shelter development

$21.8 million for statewide homeless system support

$10 million for wrap-around services

$2.5 million for homeless shelter cities mitigation

$1.4 million for other shelter supports.

There’s also an optional “round up” on state liquor store purchases that will be donated to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account, which could generate an additional $2 million to $4 million.

“Our state has embarked on an unprecedented, coordinated effort to address homelessness from every angle,” said Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton. “The collaboration between Gov. Cox, legislators and community leaders has allowed cutting-edge solutions to move the needle in significant ways. The goal is to connect individuals with resources and help those experiencing mental health, behavioral health and homelessness.”

The Legislature also allocated $2.5 million for a new HOME Court to facilitate lasting treatment outcomes for homeless individuals, as well as $1.7 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding to support youth experiencing homelessness, and $238,000 for additional staff to support state housing programs.

Behavioral health investments of $11.1 million include $8.2 million for a “step-down” facility for individuals with severe mental illness, $2.3 million to help address behavioral health workforce gaps, $351,200 for opioid-related supportive housing, as well as $185,000 for behavioral health licensee support.

“I am proud of the work we did this session to address unsanctioned camping, improve housing affordability, and mitigate the effects of homelessness on local communities,” said House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper. “Strengthening accountability, enforcing unsanctioned camping, and establishing better processes and programs for individuals suffering from mental and behavioral health issues are big steps in the right direction.”