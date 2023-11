SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6,2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It was a rocky day Monday morning at Governor Spencer Cox‘s re-election office, due to vandalism discovered Sunday night.

“Rough morning for our team and my campaign headquarters,” Cox said in a tweet posted at 11:22 a.m. Monday.

“This person has targeted me and my family before and, fortunately, is now in custody.”

According to reports, the suspect threw a rock through the front door of the office.