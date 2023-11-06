Taylorsville police ID woman who died after head-on collision

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have released the name of a woman who died after a traffic accident at 2881 W. 4700 South on Saturday night.

The victim, 30-year-old Michelle Romero, died at the hospital following the crash.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, Romero was driving east on 4700 South when her car drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with a westbound SUV.

“Romero was ejected from her vehicle, and live-saving measures were performed at the scene,” the TPD statement says. “She was taken to Intermountain Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

“The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, and a child in that SUV was not injured.”

