Gov. Cox, Lt. Gov. Henderson ‘deeply offended’ by ‘reprehensible communication’ sent to GOP delegates

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued a strongly worded statement Saturday in response to a letter sent to Salt Lake County Republican Party delegates on Friday.

The letter, sent by Salt Lake County Republican Party candidate for chairman Scott Miller, said he had met with a Salt Lake Tribune editor, who told him of seven women who made “salacious allegations” against Miller and one of his volunteers.

“The accusations by these women are very suspicious and it seems they have a personal and political agenda against one of my volunteers, against me, and against our policy of transparency and accountability,” Miller’s letter says, in part.

Miller’s letter went on to name or give other identifying information on the GOP women who had allegedly complained about him to the Tribune, and to speculate about their motivations for trying to damage his reputation. In some cases, Miller’s letter said things that were potentially damaging to the women’s reputations.

Cox and Henderson on Saturday issued a reaction to Miller’s letter:

“We are deeply offended by the recent reprehensible communications to Salt Lake County delegates,” their response says.

“Let us be clear: This type of behavior should never happen and when it does we will not tolerate it, ignore it, or explain it away. It is unacceptable.

“The Republican Party needs women in our policymaking and discussions. Sincere apologies are owed to the women who have been victimized and we admire their courage and strength in coming forward. That is not an easy thing to do.”

Utah Rep. Candice B. Pierucci (District 52), also shared her reaction to Miller’s letter in a tweet:

“Absolutely unacceptable that the SLCo Chair sent a nasty, false attack email out using the official county party logo & email list. This is a gross misuse of party resources, completely unprofessional, derogatory & wrong. The chair should be censured & held accountable.”