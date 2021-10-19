Gov. Cox orders lowering of flags in honor of Gen. Colin Powell

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday ordered the lowering of Utah and U.S. flags in tribute to Gen. Colin Powell, who died Monday at age 84 as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Cox did so, the statement says, “in recognition of the life and legacy of Gen. Colin Powell.”

Flags will be lowered to half-staff immediately, and remain so until sunset on Friday.

“Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well,” the statement says.

Pres. Joe Biden also issued a proclamation. To read it, click here.