West Valley City police: Missing, at-risk 12-year-old boy located

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police said Monday afternoon a missing, at-risk boy has been located.

“MISSING/AT-RISK: 12-year-old Kaydyn Christensen ran away from home,” said a tweet from WVCPD Wednesday.

Kaydyn was last seen getting off a school bus in the area of 2900 S. 1600 West on Tuesday. It is not known where he was heading.

“Kaydyn Christensen, who has been missing since 10/12 after running away, has been located and is safe,” said a tweet from WVCPD Monday afternoon. “Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out for him and provided tips.”