Gov. Spencer Cox orders US, Utah flags lowered for 9/11 anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily, UPI) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position today and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the worst-ever terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

In Utah, the FBI Salt Lake City Office and officers from multiple Utah law enforcement agencies have participated in the 9/11 Tower Challenge, a nationwide effort that asks participants to climb 2,071 steps representing the 110 floors in each of the Twin Towers.

In Utah, the stairs selected for the challenge have been those at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

New York City, national memorials

New York City will hold memorial ceremonies Monday to mark 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

A “Tribute in Light” will take place at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, and Vice President Kamala Harris planned to attend as President Joe Biden was set to deliver remarks to service members, first responders, and their families in Alaska as he made his way back from the G20 in India.

The memorial service where the iconic towers once stood includes a reading of victims’ names by surviving family members, and six moments of silence to mark the exact times when the two passenger jets slammed into the World Trade Center, when both towers collapsed, when a plane struck the Pentagon, and when Flight 93 crashed.

In a statement from the White House last week, President Biden proclaimed Sept. 8-10 as “National Days of Prayer and Remembrance,” — urging Americans to mark the anniversary with contemplative observances such as memorial services, the ringing of church bells and candlelight vigils.