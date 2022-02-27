Gov. Cox orders Russian booze products pulled from Utah’s state liquor stores

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an executive order “requiring the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to remove all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products from its shelves immediately.”

The executive order was announced early Saturday evening in response to Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

“Russia’s ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights,” Gov. Cox said. “Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange.”

Cox’s order requires “Russian-made and Russian-branded products” be pulled from DABC stores until the order is rescinded. The EO also orders the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity to review the state’s procurements for any other economic relationships with Russia.”