Gov. Cox, state agencies releases chapter 2 of state’s Action Plan for Water

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – Gov. Spencer Cox and state agencies have released the second chapter of Utah’s Coordinated Action Plan for Water.

“The Vibrant Communities chapter outlines conservation efforts which can, will, and should be taken by state and local government, as well as businesses, neighborhoods, and households, to ensure access to safe and reliable drinking water, and strategies to improve the quality of water as it leaves communities,” says a statement from the governor’s office.

Utah is the nation’s second-driest state, after Nevada, and is currently in a multi-year drought.

“Water conservation must be a group effort, from families and individuals to farmers, businesses and local governments,” said Cox. “We all need to be part of our water solutions.”

Kim Shelley, executive director of the Department of Environmental Quality, also commented:

“Meeting the challenge of creating a more resilient water future for our state relies on our ability to find localized solutions, prioritize sustainable growth, and make wise, multigenerational investments in our communities,” Shelley said.

The release schedule for the remaining two chapters can be found at gopb.utah.gov/waterplan.

Utah’s Coordinated Action Plan for Water is a collaboration between the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Environmental Quality, and the Department of Agriculture and Food. The effort is directed by Cox and the One Utah Roadmap objective to, “Establish a statewide water cooperative action plan that prioritizes conservation, storage, agriculture preservation, and use optimization.”

Read chapter 1, Utah’s Coordinated Action Plan for Water, released in January, here.

Read the newly released Vibrant Communities chapter below.